What will ‘Operation LeGend’ look like as 100 federal agents come to KC to curb violence?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White House announced Wednesday a plan to send 100 federal agents into Kansas City, but how will the effort work?

The initiative, named “Operation: LeGend,” is an attempt to address growing levels of violence in the city. It’s named after a 4-year-old boy shot and killed as he slept in his home.

“There was some concern that this will look like some type of martial law or occupying force of some sort, like the National Guard, that is not even on the radar,” KCPD Capt. David Jackson said.

Right now, there are few details available on the specific work the federal agents will be doing.

The U.S. Marshals will help assist in the execution of federal arrest warrants; other groups will help local and state authorities with unsolved murders.

Jackson said they’re still having discussions on details, but the department believes this will be a great help.

“This is a huge help. This is a big deal,” Jackon said. “Federal agents are stationed around every city around the country. One of the best things that will happen is they will bring some of the ideas from the cities they are coming from and some of the ideas that have worked there, and give some fresh ideas.”

Jackson said previous crime fighting operations like “Operation: Safe Streets” have been successful.

LeGend Taliferro, the 4-year-old Kansas City boy who’s death spurred this initiative, will be laid to rest Friday.

His family said they were consulted beforehand and support what’s being done.