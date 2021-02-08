What you can do to help if you see people, pets out in the cold in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arctic air has hit the Kansas City area, and it’s going to stick around for a while. In fact, it’s going to get even colder this weekend.

FOX4’s Weather Team is expecting snow and freezing rain throughout most of the week, too, which makes it even more dangerous to be outside for prolonged periods of time.

If you see people or pets outside in these frigid conditions, Kansas City police have offered some insight on what you can do to get them help.

For people in the cold who need assistance: call Kansas City police at 911 and they will do a welfare check.

KCPD also notes there are multiple warming centers in Kansas City and throughout the metro in Kansas and Missouri. You can find a full list of warming centers in the area here.

Bartle Hall has recently opened as an overnight warming center, and KCMO has 10 community centers across the city, all of which serve as warming centers during business hours.

For animals out in the cold: call KC Pet Project’s Animal Services Division via the city’s 311 line if it’s from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or call 816-683-1383 if it’s 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Overall, Kansas City police and other metro city officials are urging people to avoid the cold weather and icy, snow-covered roads and just stay home if they can.