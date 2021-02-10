What you can do to help local fire crews working in dangerous cold weather

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The colder temperatures outside make it harder for fire crews to fight flames, but there are things people can do at home to help them out.

Crews must be prepared to fight a fire in the frigid cold.



Its something firefighters in the area are facing as we battle the current cold snap.



Lee’s Summit Fire Assistant Chief Jim Eden, said it starts with having equipment like ice melt and shovels already stored in fire trucks.

“So they keep ice melt on the truck, so that in the event we’ve got water on the ground that starts to freeze they can make a safe environment for them to walk on,” Eden said.



Eden said sometimes crews have to shovel snow to get to a burning home or injured person inside.



They also have chains attached to the trucks for traction on the road.



If we can’t get to the call we can’t help anybody,” Eden said. “So, we’re driving slow sometimes. We’re maintain that distance between other vehicles as much as possible.”



Firefighters said they come across many challenges when fighting flames in any kind of weather, but in the frigid cold they’re also up against getting wet.

“When you get wet it soaks in and just makes you very cold,” Kansas City Fire Department Assistant Chief Jimmy Walker, said. “So, our commanders always try to rotate companies in and out so that people are only on the scene for a certain period of time.”



Firefighters said the best way people at home can help them out is by using extreme caution with space heaters and making your heating system is well-maintained.