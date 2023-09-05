KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Red Kingdom will be back in action Thursday for the NFL season opener at Arrowhead Stadium.

There is some information to know before heading to Thursday’s game, when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Detroit Lions.

Banner Night and Game Entertainment

During pregame, the Kansas City Chiefs will celebrate their Super Bowl title with an on-field ceremony and reveal a new championship banner inside the stadium.

Pregame entertainment will also include a performance from the Kansas City Boys Choir and Kansas City Girls Choir singing ‘Lift Every Voice.’ Natalie Grant will sing the National Anthem, while the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will present the colors.

The flyover will be done by the 110th and 393rd Bomb Squadron’s B-2 Stealth Bombers out of Whiteman Air Force Base.

Parking and Traffic

Parking lots for Thursday’s game open at 3 p.m. Passes are mobile-only and must be purchased in advance online. Parking is only permitted for fans with tickets to the game. Fans can access all tickets and passes through the Chiefs Mobile app prior to arrival and are encouraged to save them to their mobile wallet for easy access.

Heavy traffic delays are expected due to rush hour traffic on Interstates 435 and 70, as well as streets around the Truman Sports Complex.

Stadium Gate Entry

All Arrowhead Stadium gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for the 7:20 p.m. kickoff. Gates for guests with tickets on the CommunityAmerica Club Level will open at 4:30 p.m.

World’s Largest Tailgate Presented by Bud Light Takes Over Ford Tailgate District

The Chiefs will host the World’s Largest Tailgate, presented by Bud Light. The event is a virtual tailgate and concert hosted live from the Ford Tailgate District.

The event will be streamed to mobile devices, restaurants, bars and fan clubs in Chiefs Kingdom.

Cashless

All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. You must use credit and debit cards inside the stadium.

Safety and Security

Fans can click here for information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.