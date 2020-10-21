Whataburger announces Blue Springs, Overland Park locations via GM applications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whataburger has specified two future locations in the metro, announcing them through job posts for general manager positions.

The jobs for the future restaurants are in Blue Springs and Overland Park. They were listed yesterday, Oct. 20.

Some speculated that the Missouri location would be in Lee’s Summit. City officials announced that they had met with business leaders during the summer regarding the application process. Records show the latest development was a pre-application in June 2020.

The Blue Springs restaurant is listed at 905 Highway 7, just of I-70. This is the location of an old Winstead’s, which closed on Nov. 30, 2018, according to the Kansas City Star. Find the Blue Springs job on the Whataburger website.

The Overland Park restaurant is listed at 8420 W. 135th Street in Overland Park, Kan. This location used to be a Salty Iguana, which the Kansas City Star also reported closed in November, 2019. Find the Overland Park job on the Whataburger website.

“As a Whataburger Family Member, you will belong to something special — a beloved brand with a proud legacy,” the job postings state. “Be part of something bigger — join the Whataburger Family today.”

Whataburger first announced its intentions to expand to Kansas City, as well as in Tennessee, back on July 1. The new stores will be the first new franchises for the company in nearly two decades.

The push from those in Kansas City who already loved the brand got a big boost when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes asked for a store in the area. A Texas native, Mahomes said in 2018 that his favorite ketchup came from Whataburger. When the chain took to Twitter to offer a care package, Mahomes responded that “I just want a store in Kansas City!”