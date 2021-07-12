Whataburger expands, heading into Kansas City’s Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whataburger confirms it’s expanding to Kansas City’s Northland.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio-based company confirmed Monday it plans open a restaurant at Metro North Crossing. The development is located near U.S. Highway 169 and Barry Road.

It will be the chain’s sixth planned location in the Kansas City metro.

Construction is already underway at Whataburger sites in Overland Park, Lee’s Summit, Independence, and Blue Springs. These locations are expected to open at various times this fall.

Whataburger hasn’t released a timeline for construction on the newly announced Kansas City, Missouri site yet.

The restaurant joins destination venues like T-Shotz at Metro North Crossing. The golf and entertainment company opened in October.