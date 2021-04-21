Whataburger plans to break ground on two Kansas City locations Thursday

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — There’s no turning back now for Whataburger.

The Texas-based fast food chain announced it will hold two groundbreaking ceremonies in the Kansas City Metro on April 22.

The first will happen at 9:00 a.m. near 135th and Antioch in Overland Park. The chain also planned an afternoon groundbreaking in Lee’s Summit near the restaurant’s site next to Saint Luke’s East Hospital.

The company also plans to open locations in Blue Springs and Independence this year. But the company doesn’t plan to stop there. Whataburger said it has plans for more locations in the metro and will release information later this year.

Whataburger fans can thank Patrick Mahomes for getting the fast food chain interested in expanding to Kansas City.

It happened with a single tweet in November 2018.

I just want a store in Kansas City! https://t.co/1kjZHw5KRv — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 16, 2018

After hearing how much the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback loved ketchup, Whataburger offered to send an order to him.

As you can see, Mahomes asked for the restaurant instead.

Three years after that request, Whataburger is delivering.