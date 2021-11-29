Whataburger super fan first in line for Independence grand opening

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Over 15 hours ahead of the grand opening of the Independence Whataburger, one super fan was already in line.

Laura Ferguson of Independence was born and raised in Texas and started the line at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. The grand opening was on Monday at 11 a.m.

“I had to be first,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson was in line wearing a Whataburger Christmas sweater and matching Whataburger Christmas socks.

She said she has the matching pants, but chose not to wear them for the grand opening.

Ferguson’s efforts and love for the fast-food burger chain are not a selfish commitment. She is picking up orders for all of her coworkers.

“Whataburger with cheese and I got a lot of coworkers I need to order for so I need like 15 meals,” Ferguson said.

After the traffic issues from the Lee’s Summit opening, Independence was proactive and changed the traffic patterns to ease the traffic in the area.

More: Motorists can expect traffic impacts on 40 Hwy btw 291/I470 and Little Blue Pkwy. Again, please plan ahead. pic.twitter.com/l6bon8aG2P — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) November 29, 2021

Customers will have to take I-70 East and exit on Little Blue Parkway and head west on 40 Highway. You can not exit east onto 40 Highway.

The updated traffic pattern will be in place until Friday and will be reassessed.