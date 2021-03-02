‘Whatever it takes’: Family of Donnie Sanders has demands for prosecutor, KCPD after officer not charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of Donnie Sanders, who was shot and killed by a Kansas City police officer last March, have announced a list of demands after the prosecutor’s decision not to file charges against the officer.

Jackson Country Prosecutor Jean Peters Bakers said Monday there was not enough evidence to charge the officer.

“We just don’t understand the way this went. He should have been charged for something,” said Youlanda Sanders, the victim’s sister. “To me, looking at this video, looks like it was cold-blooded murder.”

Sanders, 47, was shot during a traffic stop March 12, 2020.

The officer who shot Sanders told investigators that Sanders held up his hand as if he had a firearm, but the investigation later revealed he was unarmed. According to the prosecutor’s report, Sanders had a cellphone concealed in his pocket.

But despite disappointment and anger, family said they are moving with a call for progress.

Their demands include requesting a complete copy of the investigative file in the case from KCPD and requesting a complete copy of all discovery material and evidence that Peters Baker reviewed and used in the decision not to prosecute the officer.

“We’ll do whatever it takes. If we let this slide, it will keep going on and on and on,” Sanders’ cousin Shontae Hendicks said.

The family said they would also like for the officer to be released from his patrol duties at KCPD.

They said they do not want a settlement.

“They could of came up with this decision maybe six, eight months ago, but they purposefully and intentionally made us wait this whole year just to give us no news, bad news,” said Reshonda Sanders, Donnie Sanders’ sister. ”We want justice for Donnie ’cause what’s going on right now is not right, it’s not fair, and definitely not justice at all.”