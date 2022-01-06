What’s being done to combat COVID test shortage? White House task force explains

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lot of people have had trouble getting COVID-19 tests. Some are waiting a week before they can even book an appointment to get tested.

FOX4 talked to the White House COVID Task Force on Thursday about what’s being done to combat the issue.

President Joe Biden has promised 500 million COVID-19 tests available for the public to order.

But when will that happen? In the next few weeks, according to Cameron Webb, senior policy advisor for equity on the White House COVID-19 response team.

“Folks asking about where and when they can get the at-home rapid tests, we do expect there’s going to be more of that available in the public soon, in addition to the 500 million tests,” Webb said.

In the meantime, he said there’s not much more you can do than make an appointment and wait.

“We’re also working with states and localities to surge additional resources trying to support hospitals, health care systems in general to be able to meet the moment,” Webb said.

At Children’s Mercy Hospital, COVID-19 numbers are the highest they’ve ever been.

Dr. Angela Myers said overnight, five more kids were admitted to the hospital with COVID. They’re now at 35 in-patients, when the previous peak was 22.

“So we are well beyond that at this point,” Myers said.

What gave her hope Thursday was the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that kids age 12 and older get a Pfizer booster shot. They only need to wait five months after their second dose.

“There are a number of kids who were vaccinated back in May; they are now at that 6-month mark,” Myers said. “Let’s get them boosted!”

She said about half of all 12- to 15-year-olds in the Kansas City metro are vaccinated.

“Really, what this boost does is then help to expand those specific immune responses that have been developing and evolving in those 5 or 6 months from the original doses,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, with the University of Kansas Health System. “So I think that’s very important and especially moving forward.”

His 12-year-old daughter will get the booster shot.

“Very excited to get her that boost and that protection today,” Hawkinson said.

Along with continued masking and social distancing, Hawkinson said this is just one more way to mitigate the spread, keep kids safe and in school.