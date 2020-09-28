What’s up with the purple fences in Missouri?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Besides the usual camouflage print, the hunting season can bring a new color to nature – purple.

Driving along a Missouri road, purple fences or trees may catch your attention. They are there to stop trespassers.

The 1993 “Purple Paint Statute” allows landowners to paint their fences or trees with purple paint to warn those around their property that it’s off-limits.

With hunting season among us, the purple paint will alarm any wandering hunters they have reached someone’s property. The paint acts as a “No Trespassing” sign.

The statute says “that any person trespassing onto property marked by purple paint can be found guilty of a first-degree trespassing charge.”

Trespassers could receive up to a $500 fine and/or a maximum of 6 months in jail.