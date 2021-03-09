When is Daylight Saving Time, 2021?

Daylight Saving Time is almost here, and that means more light in the evening hours.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14 (or maybe just before you go to sleep the night before), you will need to set your clocks one hour ahead. Write it in to your calendar, make a note or do whatever you need to do to remember. Your plans will thank you the next day.

With the annual change, sunlight will extend longer into the evening, but the shine will take longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Also, heads up. It’s Daylight Saving, like with no “s” at the end. It’s a common mix up, and it’s likely no one will even catch it. However, if you want to be right and impress people with your knowledge, keep that pesky letter off the end.

Standard time returns Nov. 7.

A 2019 poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time.