SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Until now, adults over the age of 21 were legally permitted to have their phones in their hands while driving in Missouri.

Missouri is one of only two states in the nation without a law specifically prohibiting texting and driving for all ages, the other state being Montana.

That is about to change in August 2023, however, with the passing of Senate Bill 398, or “Siddens Bening Hands-Free law.”

According to a release from AAA, the new law will go into effect on August 28, with a fine of $150 for first-time offenders. The fine increases up to $500 for repeat offenses within a two-year period.

The law prohibits drivers from:

Manually typing, writing, sending, or reading text-based messages

Recording, posting, sending or broadcasting video, including video calls and social media posts

Watching a video or movie

Physically holding or supporting a cell phone with any part of their body

However, drivers in Missouri will still be allowed to place or receive hands-free calls while driving, send or receive voice text messages, and utilize cell phone GPS navigation and music or podcast functions.

The law includes provisions for emergency situations, emergency first responders, and other emergency roadside workers. It also prohibits school bus drivers from using electronic communication devices while loading or unloading passengers, as well as when the bus is in motion.

“AAA Missouri applauds the governor, state lawmakers, and advocates for their support of this measure that will improve safety for all road users,” said AAA Missouri Vice President of Public Affairs and Government Relations Angela Nelson. “This law is a practical, commonsense measure that will reduce the number of Missourians who senselessly lose their lives each year to distracted driving on our roadways.”

The bill is named after two Missourians who died in vehicle crashes due to distracted driving.

Michael Bening, 46 of Raymore, Mo., was killed by a suspected distracted driver on I-49 in Cass County in May of 2021 while he was clearing debris from the roadway, and Randall Siddens, 34, of Columbia, Mo., died after a truck driver who was video chatting and speeding hit him while he was collecting traffic cones in May of 2019.

“Today, we took action to close out all remaining bills from the 2023 session, and we appreciate all the Senators and Representatives who worked tirelessly, on behalf of their constituents, to get this legislation across the finish line,” Governor Parson said. “These bills we are signing today ensure a safer, stronger, and more efficient Missouri, and we hope to celebrate these accomplishments with legislators and Missourians soon.”

Missouri State Highway Patrol provided statistics that show that approximately 20,000 crashes per month are caused by distracted driving in the state of Missouri.

Out of those 20,000 crashes, about 75-80 are fatal. The primary age group of distracted drivers, according to MSHP Troop D, is 20-29-year-olds.