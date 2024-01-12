KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re hoping temperatures will warm up soon, don’t hold your breath.

The Kansas City area is going to be stuck below 10 degrees for nearly four days straight from late Friday to Tuesday.

With single-digit and sometimes below-zero air temperatures, the wind chill will be well below zero from Friday to Tuesday as well.

In fact, the entire Kansas City area is under a Wind Chill Warning from 6 p.m. Friday until noon Tuesday.

Wind chill is the combined effect of temperature and wind on your body. As the wind blows over your body, it causes sweat to evaporate from your skin, cooling you down.

And while none of the next 4-5 days are great, if you have to get out of the house, there’s an easy day to avoid: Sunday.

That’s when the Kansas City area will see the coldest wind chill temperatures. Early Sunday, the wind chill is expected to be around -30 degrees.

Being outside in this cold weather isn’t just uncomfortable. It can also be dangerous. Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures like this can, in some cases, lead to frostbite.

FOX4 meteorologist Jacob Lanier stressed it only takes about 15 minutes to get frostbite in the temperatures we’ll see Sunday morning.

Frostbite, according to Mayo Clinic, is an injury caused by skin and underlying tissues freezing. In its earliest stages, known as frostnip, your skin will not be permanently damaged. But, as the condition worsens, skin can become hard or waxy-looking.

This is why experts always urge everyone to cover exposed skin to limit the impact from bitter cold wind chills.

Cold skin, a prickling feeling, numbness, joint and muscle stiffness, and skin discoloration are all signs and symptoms of frostbite.

According to Mayo Clinic, most cases of frostbite can be treated by simply warming your body up. If you begin experiencing serious symptoms – blisters, losing sensation in affected areas, fever, increased pain or swelling, or joints and muscles not working – you should seek medical attention.