When will life return to normal? Local doctor answers your questions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 asked you to share your questions about the coronavirus, and we asked Dr. Darrin D’Agostino from Kansas City University to answer them.

Dr. D’Agostino answers the following questions in the video player above:

Last week, the White House revealed a three-phase plan to reopen the economy. When will Kansas City hit that third phase, and essentially return to normal?

So we’re stuck at home — a lot of us are snacking on junk food, sugary items. How can this impact our overall health? And what do you recommend — how can folks stay healthy while staying at home?

Emergency rooms across the country, including the KC metro are seeing fewer patients in the last month. Should someone still go to the ER for chest pain, broken bones, or stroke symptoms despite concerns about contracting the coronavirus?

We are hearing about the “second wave” of the virus, despite the social distancing we are doing now. Can you explain what this means and how concerned should we be?