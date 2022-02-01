KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 Meteorologists are forecasting several inches of snow to fall across the metro Wednesday and Thursday. Higher amounts are expected to the southeast of the metro.

With a Winter Storm Warning in effect Tuesday night, the snow has some waste disposal companies making changes to routes the remainder of the week.

AAA Disposal Service

AAA Disposal Service said it plans to operate routes as scheduled, as weather permits.

Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri announced it would postpone trash services for the reminder of the week.

Recycling and scheduled bulky item pickup appointments from Tuesday to Friday will also be canceled. The city will resume normal trash services next week.

Impacted residents will be allowed to put out four bags of trash on their normal trash day next week. Curbside recycling is unlimited.

Lawrence

Crews plan to pick up trash as scheduled in Lawrence, as conditions allow. If it becomes too hazardous, operations will be suspended until the following day.

The city asks owners of commercial parking lots to keep access to dumpsters open when lots are plowed or crews will not be able to pick up trash.

Republic Services

The city of Liberty tweeted that Republic Services cancelled trash and recycling collection for Wednesday, Feb. 2, because of the forecasted snow. The company plans to pick up trash one day later for the remainder of the week.

Waste Management

Due to low temperatures and anticipated heavy snow, Waste Management canceled trash pickup and recycling on Wednesday, Feb. 2 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Right now, the company plans to operate on a one-day delay, but warned of additional delays depending on weather conditions.