A tree fell on a home in Leawood after storms Friday, July 14. (Photo by Michaela Pearce)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Severe storms moved through the Kansas City area Friday afternoon into the evening producing heavy damage from high winds.

Multiple homes were damaged due to tree branches falling and even trees being uprooted and falling onto houses. Thousands are without power and could be without power for days as utility crews work to restore power.

Neighborhoods will be busy Friday night into the weekend cleaning up tree branches and other debris from the storms.

Homeowners will be allowed to dispose of storm debris and limbs in the following ways, depending on the cities where they live. FOX4 will continue to update this list and more cities across the metro release storm disposal plans.

Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS

The Wyandotte County Recycling & Yard Waste Center at 3241 Park Drive is extending its opening hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Sunday, July 16, in response to the recent thunderstorm. Residents can bring storm-related yard waste and safely dispose of it. Whether it’s fallen branches, damaged gardens, or other storm debris cluttering properties.

Visitors will need to show proof of residency with a driver’s license, BPU bill, or some other document displaying their name and address.

Kansas City, Kansas, residents can dispose of debris at the Johnson County Landfill located at 17955 Holliday Drive, Shawnee, Kansas, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Johnson County landfill will accept landscape waste delivered by Wyandotte County residents, free of charge, based on the following guidelines:

Yard waste is defined as leaves, grass clippings, branches 3 inches or less in diameter and 4 feet or less in length, fallen fruit, nuts, and acorns.

Yard waste must be generated from a residential property within Wyandotte County.

Yard waste must be transported to the landfill by the resident disposing of it.

Visitors must provide proof of residency upon arrival at the landfill.

Residents are limited to one load of no more than 3-cubic yards of material per week.

Material not accepted as landscape/yard waste includes, but is not limited to, branches/stumps in excess of 3 inches in diameter, cut or rolls of sod, and manure.

LAWRENCE

The City of Lawrence’s MSO Department says city crews will collect yard waste, tree limbs, and storm debris on your normal collection day if the materials are bundled together properly based on the following guidelines:

Bundles of limbs must be placed neatly by the curb.

Bundles of debris and limbs must not exceed 5 feet in length and 18 inches in diameter.

Bundles must not weigh more than 65 pounds.

Bundles must be tied together with twine or string (no wire, duct tape, etc.).

If placing debris in City of Lawrence yard waste containers, debris must not extend more than 12 inches above the top of the container.

Depending on the severity or amount of debris across town, residents may experience delays in yard waste and debris pick-up. The City’s MSO Department will continue to collect yard debris on customers’ regularly scheduled pick-up day.

Yard waste and debris can also be taken to the City of Lawrence Compost Facility for processing. Visit lawrenceks.org/swm/compost-facility to learn more.

LENEXA

The City of Lenexa said it is assessing storm damage to see if a special storm debris pick up or drop off is needed and will have updates later.

OVERLAND PARK

Residents who have downed limbs from street trees can use OPCares, the City’s online customer service system, to report these to the City. They can visit at opkansas.org/OPCares to file a ticket.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE

Due to widespread storm damage, the city will coordinate curbside limb pickup for residents. Small branches and limbs should be bundled according to typical yard waste guidelines. More details will come later.

ROELAND PARK

Yard waste can be placed by the curb on your regularly scheduled pick-up day.

-Brush and branches must be securely bundled.

-Limb debris must be no longer than 4 feet in length and the bundle cannot be more than 18 inches in diameter.

SHAWNEE

The City of Shawnee says once its crews have an opportunity to survey the damage and debris left by the storm, it will make a decision as to whether to open a debris drop-off site.

Missouri

GLADSTONE

The Public Works facility located at 4000 NE 76th Street will be open Saturday, July 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for free brush drop off for residents. The facility will be closed on Sunday and reopen Monday through Friday. Proof of residency is required.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

The city’s three drop off sites will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone hoping to utilize the site is required to provide proof of Kansas City, Missouri, residency.

Those sites are at the following areas:

11660 North Main

1815 North Chouteau Trafficway

10301 Raytown Road