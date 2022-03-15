KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The average price for gas in the US is now $4.33 per gallon.
However, in the Kansas City area, the average price is now sitting at $3.74 per gallon where it was around $2.61 per gallon just last year.
As most of the drivers who currently looking for cheap and low gas prices, here are a few resources for finding find cheap or at least the cheapest gas in the KC area:
|Station/address
|Price
|Minit Mart, 1203 Armour Rd, North Kansas City, Mo.
|$3.52
|Shell, 4225 N Oak Trfwy, Kansas City, Mo.
|$3.53
|Sam’s Club, 141 N Dean Ave, Raymore, MO
|$3.39
|Casey’s, 234 N Madison St. Raymore, MO
|$3.43
|QuickTrip, 920 E 171st St. Belton, MO
|$3.43
|Sinclair, 1215 Armour Rd North Kansas City, MO
|$3.49
|Phillips 66, 13100 Spring St Grandview, MO
|$3.58
📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.