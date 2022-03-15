KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The average price for gas in the US is now $4.33 per gallon.

However, in the Kansas City area, the average price is now sitting at $3.74 per gallon where it was around $2.61 per gallon just last year.

As most of the drivers who currently looking for cheap and low gas prices, here are a few resources for finding find cheap or at least the cheapest gas in the KC area:

Station/address Price Minit Mart, 1203 Armour Rd, North Kansas City, Mo. $3.52 Shell, 4225 N Oak Trfwy, Kansas City, Mo. $3.53 Sam’s Club, 141 N Dean Ave, Raymore, MO $3.39 Casey’s, 234 N Madison St. Raymore, MO $3.43 QuickTrip, 920 E 171st St. Belton, MO $3.43 Sinclair, 1215 Armour Rd North Kansas City, MO $3.49 Phillips 66, 13100 Spring St Grandview, MO $3.58 Gas prices provided by GasBuddy.com

