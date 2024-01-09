KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to the first major winter storm of the season, trash and recycling pickup across parts of the Kansas City area will be delayed the next few days.

The Kansas City area is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m. Tuesday as the snow winds die down.

Although the snowfall will stop, winds from the northwest will increase. We are expecting wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph. Blowing snow could occasionally reduce visibility for up to 1/2-mile.

For Kansas City, Missouri, trash and recycling collection is suspended Tuesday and Wednesday. Trash will be collected as normal Thursday and Friday.

Houses with collection on Tuesday and Wednesday in KCMO will be allowed four bags next week, Jan. 16 and Jan. 17. Bulky pickup appointments on Tuesday and Wednesday will be moved to Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.

In Wyandotte County, Kansas, Waste Management canceled trash and recycling pickup on Tuesday, due to the heavy snowfall. Residential trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day this week, just like it was for the Christmas and New Year holidays the last couple of weeks.

GFL Environmental Kansas City says it may experience service delays in some areas but asks people to continue to place trash and recycle on their normal scheduled day. It will be canceling yard waste service for the remainder of the week and said all yard waste limitations will allow for double the collection amount next week.

Ted’s Trash also announced its routes will be delayed one day due to the inclement weather.

FOX4 will continue to update this story as more possible trash pickup delays are announced across the Kansas City metro.