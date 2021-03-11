Where were you? KC metro residents reflect on COVID-19 pandemic one year later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March 11, 2020, that’s when COVID-19 became real for many people.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic, and cities across the globe began shutting down.

But how well do people remember that significant day and what they did one year ago?

“I’m from St. Louis, and so I just went back to visit my family, and I was like, I will just be there for a week or two,” said Theresa Njuyen, who lives in Kansas City. “And then the whole quarantine thing happened, so I was there for almost a month.”

“All the hospitals were filling up with like COVID patients, and I was in the NICU with my daughter, so I’ve never forgotten that,” said Rachel Page from Kansas City.

Nationally, then-president Donald Trump announced the suspension of travel from Europe. The NBA suspended the season after a player tested positive.

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to announce they tested positive.

In Kansas City, the Big 12 Championships canceled one day after the tournaments began.

As panic began to set in, shelves at grocery stores emptied as people hoarded things like toilet paper and other home goods.

“What’s crazy is because of the pandemic, it feels like the same day has been every day. We were like in an alternate universe. I have never experienced anything like that crazy. I will never forget it,” Page said. “I’m glad we’re making a lot of progress. I just got my vaccine, so I am feeling a lot better about it.”

For some, living through 2020 seemed like a year that had no end in sight, but many say they now see the light shining through after a very long and emotional year.