Where you can take your Christmas tree to be recycled in the Kansas City metro

HONG KONG, CHINA – JANUARY 8: Discarded Christmas trees are collected for recycling after Christmas, on January 8, 2021 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Christmas holiday season is almost over for 2021 but before you toss that Christmas tree to the curb, give it a second life and take it to one of these locations near you to be recycled.

Like other organic yard-waste materials, holiday trees and greenery are banned from landfills in Misso uri. Kansas also discourages sending yard waste to landfills.

Disposal in landfills takes up space, increases pollution, and prevents yard waste from beneficial reuse. Area communities offer residents a number of ways to recycle these materials — not only diverting them from landfills, but also creating a resource that can be used for a variety of purposes, including trail surfaces, erosion control, landscaping, and fish habitat in local lakes.

The following is a list of holiday tree recycling services in the metro area.

Kansas City, Mo. Yard Waste Collection Site (East Bottoms)– Free for KCMO residents on Saturdays.

(816) 888-7941

1815 N. Chouteau

Kansas City, MO 64120

Kansas City Mo. Yard Waste Collection Site (South)– Free for KCMO residents on Saturdays.

(816) 888-7959

10301 Raytown Rd.

Kansas City, MO 64134

Kansas City, Mo. Yard Waste Collection Site (North)– Free for KCMO residents on Saturdays.

(816) 888-7945

11660 N. Main St.

Kansas City, MO 64155

Kansas City, Kan. Yard Waste Center (Wyandotte County residents only

(913) 573-5000

3241 Park Dr.

Kansas City , KS 66102

Bonner Springs – Wyandotte County Park

(913) 573-8327

126th & State Avenue

Bonner Springs, Kan.

Courtney Ridge Landfill-Fees apply

(816) 257-7999

1701 N. 291 Hwy.

Sugar Creek, MO 64058

Lawn-Corps Yard Waste-Fees apply

(816) 761-3046

2008 E. 171st St.

Belton, MO 64012

Missouri Organic Recycling, Inc., 7700 E. 40 Hwy., Kansas City, MO 64129–Fees apply

(816) 483-0908

7700 E. 40 Hwy.

Kansas City, MO 64129

Suburban Lawn and Garden Yard Waste Recycling Center–Fees apply

(816) 941-2438

201 W. 139th

Kansas City, MO 64145

Excelsior Springs Recycling Center-Materials accepted for free

(816) 630-0752

1290 S. Marietta St.

Excelsior Springs, MO 64024

Kearney Recycling Center– Materials accepted for free

(816) 628-4142

504 E. 19th St.

Kearney, MO 64060

Leavenworth County Transfer Station– Some materials accepted for free

(913) 727-2858

24967 136th St.

Leavenworth, KS 66048

Sugar Creek – Courtney Ridge Landfill

816-257-7999

1701 N. U.S. 291

Sugar Creek, Missouri

Weatherby Lake – Weatherby Lake residents only

816-529-3502

7200 NW Eastside Drive

Weatherby Lake, Missouri

Click or tap here to search locations close to your house.