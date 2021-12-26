Where you can take your Christmas tree to be recycled in the Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Christmas holiday season is almost over for 2021 but before you toss that Christmas tree to the curb, give it a second life and take it to one of these locations near you to be recycled.
Like other organic yard-waste materials, holiday trees and greenery are banned from landfills in Misso uri. Kansas also discourages sending yard waste to landfills.
Disposal in landfills takes up space, increases pollution, and prevents yard waste from beneficial reuse. Area communities offer residents a number of ways to recycle these materials — not only diverting them from landfills, but also creating a resource that can be used for a variety of purposes, including trail surfaces, erosion control, landscaping, and fish habitat in local lakes.
The following is a list of holiday tree recycling services in the metro area.
Kansas City, Mo. Yard Waste Collection Site (East Bottoms)– Free for KCMO residents on Saturdays.
(816) 888-7941
1815 N. Chouteau
Kansas City, MO 64120
Kansas City Mo. Yard Waste Collection Site (South)– Free for KCMO residents on Saturdays.
(816) 888-7959
10301 Raytown Rd.
Kansas City, MO 64134
Kansas City, Mo. Yard Waste Collection Site (North)– Free for KCMO residents on Saturdays.
(816) 888-7945
11660 N. Main St.
Kansas City, MO 64155
Kansas City, Kan. Yard Waste Center (Wyandotte County residents only
(913) 573-5000
3241 Park Dr.
Kansas City , KS 66102
Bonner Springs – Wyandotte County Park
(913) 573-8327
126th & State Avenue
Bonner Springs, Kan.
Courtney Ridge Landfill-Fees apply
(816) 257-7999
1701 N. 291 Hwy.
Sugar Creek, MO 64058
Lawn-Corps Yard Waste-Fees apply
(816) 761-3046
2008 E. 171st St.
Belton, MO 64012
Missouri Organic Recycling, Inc., 7700 E. 40 Hwy., Kansas City, MO 64129–Fees apply
(816) 483-0908
7700 E. 40 Hwy.
Kansas City, MO 64129
Suburban Lawn and Garden Yard Waste Recycling Center–Fees apply
(816) 941-2438
201 W. 139th
Kansas City, MO 64145
Excelsior Springs Recycling Center-Materials accepted for free
(816) 630-0752
1290 S. Marietta St.
Excelsior Springs, MO 64024
Kearney Recycling Center– Materials accepted for free
(816) 628-4142
504 E. 19th St.
Kearney, MO 64060
Leavenworth County Transfer Station– Some materials accepted for free
(913) 727-2858
24967 136th St.
Leavenworth, KS 66048
Sugar Creek – Courtney Ridge Landfill
816-257-7999
1701 N. U.S. 291
Sugar Creek, Missouri
Weatherby Lake – Weatherby Lake residents only
816-529-3502
7200 NW Eastside Drive
Weatherby Lake, Missouri
Click or tap here to search locations close to your house.