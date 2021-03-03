‘Where’s Ariel?’ Voicemail details family’s panic in moments after Britt Reid crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New audio details the chaotic moments after a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid that left a 5-year-old girl critically injured.

The attorney for the family of 5-year-old Ariel Young shared with The Kansas City Star a voicemail recorded just moments after the wreck.

The recording captures the screams of family members as they try to find the little girl and her 4-year-old cousin who were in the backseat of the mangled SUV.

The Star reports that the girl’s mother had placed a call right before the crash; the voicemail picked up right after the impact.

Among the frantic shouting, a woman can be heard asking, “Where’s Ariel? Where the **** is Ariel? Ariel, wake up, honey. Wake up.”

On Tuesday, attorney Tom Porto shared pictures with FOX4 that show the aftermath of the crash. The back end of the vehicle that Ariel and her family were in was heavily damaged.

Porto said Ariel is awake, but she can’t walk or talk. He said the young girl will be dealing with a brain injury for the rest of her life.

The wreck happened nearly a month ago around 9 p.m. Feb. 4, just days before the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl. It happened on the ramp from Stadium Drive, the same ramp that takes drivers from the Truman Sports Complex onto southbound Interstate 435.

Ariel, her mom and her 4-year-old cousin had pulled over on the side of a highway to help a family member whose car had run out of gas.

Kansas City police said Britt Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, hit the first car, then slammed into the back of the SUV Ariel was in.

According to court documents, the officer said when he made contact with Britt Reid, he could smell a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages on him and his eyes were bloodshot and red. The officer asked Reid if he’d been drinking, and he said he’d had 2-3 drinks. Reid also said he was on a prescription for Adderall, court records say.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Porto said they are advocating for the most serious charges and sentencing that Reid could receive.

But Kansas City police said this is an ongoing investigation. No charges have been filed at this time. Police said in a typical major crash, it takes 30-60 days to finish putting the case file together and send it to prosecutors. Then prosecutors can take weeks more to decide on charges.

Reid’s contract with the Chiefs expired earlier in February. The team did not renew it.

The GoFundMe account for Ariel’s medical expenses has raised more than $525,000, as of Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, a family friend posted to the page that they’re not sure how long it will be until she can walk and talk, but they will never give up hope.