KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Let’s go to the movies!

Theaters across the country are on board with the first ever National Cinema Day. On September 3, the newly-launched event will allow audiences to experience being in the theater and enjoy movies for only three dollars.

Guests will only have to show up and order their tickets at their local box offices or guests can order tickets online for a showing only on Saturday.

In addition, taxes and online processing fees will still apply.

Here is a list of a few Movie theaters in the Kansas City area who is offering $3 movies:

Cinemark 20 and XD 5500 Antioch, Merriam, KS 66202

AMC Barrywoods 24 8101 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO 64151

AMC Legends 14 1841 Village West Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66111

Screenland Armour Theatre 408 Armour Rd, North Kansas City, MO 64116

AMC Town Center 11701 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66211

B&B Theatres 1400 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64105 (Power and Light)

B&B Overland Park 8601 W. 135th St, Overland Park, KS 66223

B&B Theatres Shawnee 16301 Midland Drive, Shawnee, KS 66217

Shawnee Regal Kansas City 3200 Ameristar Dr, Kansas City, MO 64161

B&B Twin Drive-In 291 E. Kentucky Road, Independence, MO 64056

AMC Prairiefire 5724 W 136th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66223

Belton Cinema 8 1207 E. North Ave, Belton, MO 64012

B&B Northland 4900 NE 80th St, Kansas City, MO 64119

AMC Independence Commons 19200 E 39th St S, Independence, MO 64057

B&B Landing 5 225 Delaware St, Leavenworth, KS 66048

AMC Studio 28 12075 S. Strang Lane Rd, Olathe, KS, 66062



