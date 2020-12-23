Which major stores, restaurant chains are open and closed on Christmas Day?

If you’re in the habit of actually doing your Christmas shopping on Dec. 25, then you probably already know that your shopping options are limited.
Many local stores lock the doors, and even some of the most consumer-friendly big-box retailers have given employees the day off.
To save you the trouble of Googling, we’ve compiled a list of major chains planning to keep their stores and restaurants open for the holiday.
Here’s a look of what’s open — and what isn’t — on Christmas Day 2020. Hours are likely to vary by location.
CLOSED
- Walmart
- Chipotle
- Chick-fil-A
- Popeyes
- Kripsy Kreme
- Target
- Kohl’s
- Scheels
- Taco Bell
OPEN
*Hours may vary by location
- CVS
- Walgreens
- 7-Eleven
- Starbucks
- McDonald’s
- Dunkin’
- IHOP
- Denny’s
- Burger King
