LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kendall Heiman, like most new car owners, took a picture with her brand new 2021 Atlas Cross Sport Volkswagen she got in May 2021.



“We needed an all-wheel drive vehicle and we had some, so it rose to the top of our list,” Heiman said.



Only 8 months into owning it, she says the SUV started to act up while her son was in the vehicle with her.



“And all of a sudden, my car windows started rolling down, a whole bunch of warning signals came up on my dashboard and it started automatically, abruptly breaking, and so at first, I thought it was like a bizarre fluke.

It wouldn’t be the last time Heiman’s vehicle did that.



“This time, we’re kinda like heading into a roundabout, and so it comes to a full stop and there’s a another SUV right behind us, and it nearly rear ends us.

After that incident, she called her dealership, told them about the malfunctions and brought it in.

“After they had done their evaluation of the vehicle, and they said it was a wiring harness defect, they were familiar with it.”

However, she learned that Volkswagen didn’t have the parts available to fix the problem.

Heiman felt like this dangerous safety issue needed to be addressed.



“I had hoped to share my narrative with some major news outlets, really with the hope of exposing the complete lack of integrity that Volkswagen is demonstrating around this issue.

The Associated Press picked it up, and through its investigation, found more than 40 complaints that were filed to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This Caused Volkswagen to issue a recall. According to NHTSA, the recall is for its 2019 and 2023 Atlas and 2020-2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV.

NHTSA says faulty wiring can impact the air bag deploying too, causing the SUV to brake unexpectedly.

Volkswagen owners will be notified of the recall by mail, however, there is no fix right now.

As Heiman tries to move forward from the dangerous ordeal, she has a message to car owners:



“I learned through this, that one thing that’s incredibly important, is making reports of any significant problem with a vehicle to NHTSA.”

Volkswagen says it will reach out to vehicle owners when a “fix” is developed.

Thanks to the AP article, Heiman thinks it helped her get her vehicle repaired quickly.



She’s had the car back for about one week or so and after this, she says she will never buy a Volkswagen vehicle again as this situation makes her feel a bit unsettled.



