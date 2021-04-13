While Britt Reid faces DWI charge, questions still surround crash that hurt 5-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 has learned that the 5-year-old girl hurt in a February crash involving former Chiefs coach Britt Reid is no longer in the hospital at Children’s Mercy.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Reid on Monday with felony DWI – causing serious injury.

This week the fund to support Ariel Young’s family with medical expenses has grown, with nearly $550,000 raised.

Court documents show that Reid told officers he was leaving work the night of the crash. FOX4 reached out to the NFL, who held its investigation, to see where Reid got the alcohol.

The Chiefs facilities are only a couple of minutes away from where the wreck happened. The complaint also said field sobriety tests showed Reid exhibited signs of intoxication.

So far the NFL hasn’t responded.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office told FOX4 it isn’t making any comments on the investigation, but conditions of the court required Reid to be on a GPS and alcohol monitoring. Reid’s attorney, James Hobbs, confirmed that Reid has an ankle monitor and GPS app, but didn’t say anything further.

After the charge was announced, some have commented that the seven years Reid could face if convicted is not enough. A change to the Missouri law four years ago reduced the DWI penalties for multiple injury crashes.

The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys worked as a liaison on the criminal code review. FOX4 tried to get a comment from the organization to see its take on the time Reid could serve for the crime. We called three times and sent an email, but haven’t received a response.

Another unknown: Why was Reid was driving a pick-up owned by a Platte City auto dealership?

FOX4 will continue to follow developments with this case and work for you to find answers.