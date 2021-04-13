While many happy KC finally honoring Martin Luther King Jr., some hoped for something bigger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — James L. Click wasn’t sure he would live to see the day, when city leaders finally, and permanently, settled on a way to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“I’m just happy that they did get a street named in his honor,” the U.S. Navy veteran said.

Click was thrilled to hear the city’s Parks Board approved naming a five mile stretch in honor of the civil rights icon.

“It’s a wonderful thing, to have Blue Parkway named after Dr. Martin Luther King, I am glad the city decided to do that,” Click said.

Others, however, held out hope that the city, which lagged behind other American cities in honoring Dr. King, would have held out for something bigger.

“Martin Luther King was too big of a giant for us to just name a few streets after him,” Rev. Thompson said. “We really need to have something that was huge, and large and that new (KCI) airport would’ve been the perfect place.”

