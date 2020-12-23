While many stay home for Christmas, thousands still expected to travel throughout KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is begging people to stay home this year in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Still, thousands of people in the metro are planning to travel over the Christmas holiday weekend. Kansas City International Airport said they’re expecting about 100,000 travelers.

“I can speak for me and my family. We are really tired of being cooped up,” Terri Banning said.

She’s not alone.

More than 5 million people have already passed through the nation’s airport security checkpoints between Friday and Tuesday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

That is down around 60% from the same time last year. But it amounts to around a million passengers per day.

In all, AAA expects 85 million Americans to travel between Wednesday and Jan. 3. Most of them by car. That would be a drop of nearly a one-third from a year ago but still a big number in the middle of a pandemic.

“I think it’s very important to see your family during the holidays. I know that’s all we really have, and it’s important to make sure you get to spend that time before whatever could happen,” Seran Brown said.

But some people FOX4 spoke with are a little uneasy about traveling during a pandemic and said they’re taking extra precautions.

Savannah Faapauly will be visiting family in California. She said she took a COVID test before traveling, and so did her family.

“They tested, too, to make sure that everybody was going to be negative and nobody spreads anything around,” Faapauly said.

Others believe it’s safest to stay put.

“To me, I think people should stay home. I don’t know why they’re traveling,” Daron Jacobs said.

Many people have gone nearly the entire year without seeing loved ones, and they said traveling this week will be worth it.

“We make plans to do things virtually. I play cards with my friends virtually. We have meetings at work virtually,” Banning said. “But it’s not the same as being with people.”

The CDC is urging people to get tested for COVID-19 about 3-5 days after traveling. They’re also encouraging travelers to stay home for a week, even if you’ve tested negative.