While serving arrest warrant, FBI shot and killed 35-year-old at KC apartment, agency says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI says a 35-year-old man was killed by an agent Wednesday at a Kansas City apartment complex.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Alcazar Apartments near 39th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

The FBI said agents and task force officers were there serving an arrest warrant.

During the encounter, 35-year-old David William Irving was shot and killed. No one else was injured.

The agency previously said an agent shot the man but has not released any further details on what led up to the shooting.

Now, the FBI’s inspection division in Washington D.C. will head up the investigation. In a statement, an agency spokesman said they will not release any other details at this time.

The shooting at Alcazar Apartments was little to no surprise to people who live and work in the area.

“The police is here every day, and I’ve seen fights, people getting shot, stabbed,” said Draque Drako, a nearby business owner. “There’s a lot of drug use.”

And he’s not the only one in the neighborhood who feels the apartment complex is an eyesore.

“It just never feels like everything is safe and secure here,” Katy Longton said.

Longton has lived in the area for three years and said she wasn’t surprised to see the huge police presence Wednesday when she walked out her front door.

“It kind of sucks that I just figure something bad is going on,” she said. “In the beginning it was scary, but now it’s just normal.”

