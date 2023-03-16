KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whiskers Cat Cafe is asking for help after thieves targeted their business.

Owner Audrey Boese said workers arrived to Whiskers Thursday morning to find the glass to their front door shattered and their cash register taken.

“Upon entering, it looked like they had just broken the front glass door and then they rummaged through things and stolen and disconnected our cash drawer and made their way out the back door,” she said.

The cats were unharmed. The vandals broke into the coffee house side of the business and the cats were safe in their cages.

Another small business next door, Lilly’s Cantina was also broken into. Whiskers Cat Cafe filed a report with the Kansas City Police Department.

If you want to help Whiskers recover, you can donate here.