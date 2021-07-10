Whit Merrifield selected to American League All-Star Team

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield during a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Royals infielder/outfielder, Whit Merrifield, has been named to his second All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced Saturday morning.

Merrifield was also on the 2019 roster and will join teammate Salvador Perez, representing the Royals at the 91st All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Merrifield is the 14th Royals position player to be selected to multiple All-Star Games.  Currently he leads the Major Leagues in stolen bases with 24, he also has 95 hits, 20 doubles and 26 multi-hit games this season. 

