White Claw is releasing two new flavors that are also lower in calories

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The popular hard seltzer brand White Claw announced Thursday that they are releasing two new flavors that are also lower in calories than the original hard seltzers they sell.

The flavors include clementine and pineapple. They each contain 70 calories each–down from the 100 calories in current White Claws drinks.

The hard seltzer company said the new drinks will be sold in six-packs, but they did not say when they will hit store shelves.

Both new flavors contain an ABV of 3.7 percent, which is less than the 5 percent in current White Claw drinks.

The products have shot up in popularity over the past year.

In September there was fear of a shortage of White Claw drinks after sales skyrocketed, according to the company and industry analysts. The company couldn’t keep up with demand.