White House issues guidelines to slow COVID-19 spread

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 17: The White House is shown during departure by President Donald Trump for the congressional Gold Medal ceremony for former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole at the U.S. Capitol January 17, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Photo by Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. — The White House released guidelines this week they’re calling “15 days to slow the spread.”

Here’s what they want all of us to do:

  • If you feel sick, stay home and contact your doctor.
  • If your children are sick, keep them at home and contact your doctor.
  • If someone in your house has tested positive for coronavirus, keep everyone at home.
  • If you’re an older person, stay home and away from other people.
  • If you’re someone with a serious underlying health condition like a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system, stay home and away from other people.

