White House senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 15: White House Advisor Stephen Miller does a television interview with Fox News outside of the White House on July 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – White House aide Stephen Miller is the latest high-ranking member of the Trump administration to contract COVID-19, an administration official confirmed Tuesday.

“Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine,” Miller said in a statement, CNN’s Kaitlin Collins reports.

Miller’s is just the latest in a string of positive diagnoses at a White House where the president, still likely contagious, has returned to continue working.

Criticism that Trump underestimated the the virus and failed to prepare the nation has become a central narrative in Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign to deny the president a second term. Some academics project that the death toll from COVID-19 could double by the beginning of next year, to around 400,000.

Trump, infected with the coronavirus and hospitalized over the weekend, is now back at the White House. He has tweeted “Don’t be afraid of Covid,” adding: “Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge.” He says he plans to return to the campaign trail.