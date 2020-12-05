White pickup pulled from KC pond, similar truck related to Independence homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Responders have pulled a pickup truck from Bales Lake at Blue Valley Park similar to a vehicle involved in a homicide earlier today, December 5.

Police first were called to E. 23rd and Topping Avenue on a water rescue at about 8 p.m. Search teams pulled the truck from the water a few hours later. It was a white pickup with a U-Haul logo on the side.

There was no one visible inside.

Earlier today, there was a deadly shooting in Independence in the 3300 block of S. Oxford Avenue, just off Blue Ridge Boulevard. A man was found injured in a driveway. He later died.

The Independence Police Department released a picture of a white U-Haul pickup truck spotted leaving the scene. Officers are looking for two suspects in relation to the homicide.

Picture of the suspect truck from IPD.

FOX4 has tried to contact Independence and Kansas City, Missouri police for comment, but we have not heard back. Our crews will continue to monitor this story and will have more as it develops.

If you have information that could help police, call the tips hotline (816)474-TIPS.

BREAKING:

There is a truck at the bottom of Bales Lake at Blue Valley Park. Authorities told me they are not sure if there is a body inside of the truck.



A tow truck is currently working to extract the truck. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/aO8zcBsmoz — Chris Searcy (@ChrisSearcyNews) December 6, 2020

LATEST STORIES: