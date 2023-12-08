LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Kansas inmate is sentenced in connection to the 2019 stabbing of an other inmate inside the Lansing Correctional Facility in Leavenworth County.

Lee B. Jacobs, 42, who is associated with white supremacist groups, was sentenced for separate charges of attempted aggravated battery and trafficking contraband within a correctional facility.

He was given a three year and 10 month prison term for the battery charge and a one year and seven month term for trafficking. The sentences will run consecutively, totaling five years and five months, beginning after the completion of his ongoing sentence.

According to court documents, Jacobs and another inmate, Andrew Hogue, were charged following the attack that occurred in April 2019 in the maximum custody dining hall.

Jacobs and Hogue were seen hitting the victim during a fight that lasted several minutes.

The victim was stabbed multiple times with an improvised device.

Jacobs, Hogue and the victim were members of the Kansas Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist gang in the prison system, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

A coded message was used to order the attack on the victim, who had fallen out of favor with the gang. The victim survived the injuries he sustained during the attack.

Hogue was convicted of aggravated battery following a guilty plea in April 2022 for his role in the attack.