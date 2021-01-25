Whiteman AFB will provide B-2 bomber for ‘first-of-its-kind’ Super Bowl flyover

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 17: A B-2 stealth bomber performs a flyover prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom will be well represented when three different bombers fly over Super Bowl LV in Tampa next month.

A B-2 Spirit bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base near Knob Noster, Missouri, will be one of three Air Force Global Strike Command bombers participating in a “first-of-its-kind trifecta flyover” during the national anthem just before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Along with the B-2 from Whiteman, fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa will also see a B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota and a B-52 Stratofortress from Minot AFB in North Dakota.

“Supporting this event is a tremendous honor for our command and the U.S. Air Force,” Gen. Tim Ray, AFGSC commander, said in a statement. “We look forward to this opportunity to showcase the reliability, flexibility and precision of our bomber fleet to the nation during this exciting event.”

But the B-2 will have a long journey before the Super Bowl flyover.

The Air Force said all three aircraft will take off from their respective bases, join up for the flyover and then return to base after the event, “demonstrating the flexibility of AFGSC’s bombers and their ability to deploy anywhere in the world from the continental United States.”

Chiefs fans might have seen a B-2 before. The Air Force’s fleet of B-2s are based at Whiteman AFB, which is about an hour to the southeast of Kansas City.

The aircraft have flown over several Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium, the most recent one when the Chiefs took down the Browns in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Super Bowl LV is set for kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7.