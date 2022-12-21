WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. — A runway at Whiteman Air Force Base reopened more than two weeks after a B-2 made an emergency landing there.

The Air Force says A-10s and T-38s will be allowed to resume operations on the runway.

The runway was closed following the emergency landing on Dec. 10.

Whiteman AFB said the bomber experienced a malfunction during the flight. There was a fire following the landing that damaged the plane, but no one was injured.

Air Force Global Strike Command grounded the fleet to inspect each B-2.

The B-2s were scheduled to fly over the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game, next month, but the Air Force canceled the appearance. The B-2s can be flown on missions if ordered by President Biden.

