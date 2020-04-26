Whiteman to perform flyover Tuesday to thank essential workers and volunteers on the frontlines of COVID-19 fight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whiteman Air Force Base is expected to perform a flyover Tuesday, April 28, across several Kansas City area and local medical facilities.

The flyover is to honor and thank all Missouri healthcare professionals, first responders, military members and other essential personnel and volunteers on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus COVID-19.

“We are in this fight together. We have deep gratitude for all doctors, nurses, medical personnel and other essential employees and volunteers who are confronting this challenge worldwide — but especially in our region,” said Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander and Independence, Missouri, native. “While defending the homeland has taken a new shape, we are proud to serve alongside those who serve in and out of uniform. This flyover is our way of sending a heartfelt salute and ‘Thank You’ to all those on the frontlines in the fight against this virus. Without their dedication and hard work, we would not be able to execute our vital, strategic mission.”

The flyover will include a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing accompanied by A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 442nd Fighter Wing and T-38 Talon’s assigned to the 13th Bomb Squadron, which will pass, in sequence, over CenterPoint Medical Center, Children’s Mercy Hospital North andSouth, Lee’s Summit Medical Center, St. Luke’s Plaza, Research Medical Center, Western Missouri Medical Center and Bothwell Regional Health Center on Tuesday. In case of inclement weather, the flight will be postponed to April 29.

Kansas City and local residents can expect to see America’s stealth bomber from various vantage points across the city at approximately 10 a.m. as the B-2, A-10s and T-38s fly over major regional medical centers.

All residents are encouraged to follow strict social distancing guidelines and refrain from gathering in large viewing groups.