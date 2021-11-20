Whitfield shuts out Harrisonville for shot at Missouri soccer title

FENTON, Mo. — A spot in the Class 2 state soccer championship game was on the line Friday night in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone as Whitfield School (17-5) faced off on the pitch at Soccer Park against Harrisonville (10-10-1).

Kaeden Anderson scored off a corner kick for the Warriors. Later, it was his teammate Jimmy Milgie getting in on the action along with Nolan Schulte. It adds up to a 5-0 win over Harrisonville.

With the win, Whitfield moves on to face Perryville in the state final Saturday at 4 p.m. Harrisonville will play Excelsior Springs in the third-place game Saturday at 2:30 p.m.