KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Who benefits from the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago in November? The question may seem obvious, but the answer is more complicated than that.

“The current regime is willing to weaponize DOJ to target political opponents and collude with Big Tech to silence dissent,” Missouri Republican Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt said Tuesday in response to the FBI executing a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

On the Democratic side in Kansas, Congresswoman Sharice Davids, who’s also running for re-election, had a much different approach.

“Certainly it’s unprecedented,” she said in an interview with FOX4 Tuesday. “I think the folks that are doing that work are diligent. We have career federal agents that know what they’re doing, and I think that they’re being diligent, and unless I see otherwise, I’m going to have faith in the work that they’re doing.”

Her Republican challenger Amanda Adkins is not commenting on the issue right how.

Along with the debate comes the question of what happens if Republicans take over the U.S. House in November.

House Minority Leader and Republican Kevin McCarthy said he’ll investigate U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland if his party regains control in November.

“I think in the 3rd district, the impact helps Sharice Davids,” Washburn University political science professor Bob Beatty said when asked which candidate benefits from the raid. “We know that district has a good chunk of what are called Moderate Republicans.”

The Cook Political Report shows Adkins’ race with Davids is a “toss-up” leading into November.

Beatty said Republicans are already riled up for the midterm elections. The party opposite the White House usually is during midterms.

“So how much more can they be riled up? We don’t know,” Beatty continued. “It’s possible that some more Trump voters may come out, but it’s also compounded by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. I think we saw that in Kansas, so we could have what basically is a super high turnout election in a midterm from both parties.”

Missouri’s Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley said President Joe Biden has “taken our republic into dangerous waters” and said Garland should be impeached or resign.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.