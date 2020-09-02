Who sticks up for rural renters? Kansas City leader pushes for change

DEARBORN, Mo. — Ferris Griggs is a proud man, but the 86-year-old isn’t that proud of his apartment lately.

“It’s unlivable,” Griggs said.

Griggs pointed to a broken window Tuesday that he claims hasn’t been fixed in five years. It’s among a long list of grievances for his residence in northern Platte County. Griggs said he’s alerted his landlord to the issues.

“He knows it. He don’t care,” Griggs said.

Griggs’ property manager disputed that claim and said he was unaware of issues at the Dearborn apartment.

In any case, unlike renters in the city, rural tenants like Griggs don’t have much recourse in situations like this.

“To a large extent, I think people may think it’s an urban problem, but it’s definitely not,” KC City Councilman Dan Fowler said.

Fowler points out that in Kansas City, tenants have the newly passed Safe Homes Initiative and the KC Renter’s Bill of Rights, but rental properties in outlying communities don’t come with the same safeguards.

Fowler believes it’s time for that to change.

“I think it’s unconscionable for anybody to hold out a place for rent and then allow it to be maintained in squalor. That’s not right,” Fowler said.