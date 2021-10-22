Who’s eligible and where to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters in the Kansas City area

MISSION, Kan. — Boosters are now available for all COVID-19 vaccines.

Friday, local pharmacies started offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters. Some health departments are headed in that direction, but not there just yet.

Pfizer boosters were approved for a certain group of people about a month ago. Now, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson join the boosted fight against COVID-19.

“I feel well protected with it,” Cindy Oropeza, who received a booster, said.

The CDC gave Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters the green light Thursday evening. Employees at Hy-Vee started putting shots in arms Friday.

The CDC lists these groups as eligible for the Pfizer and Moderna boosters:

Individuals ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Long-term care facility residents

Individuals ages 65+

Individuals ages 18+ with underlying medical conditions,(as outlined by the CDC)

“So, if you’re Pfizer or Moderna booster at least six months after your second dose, in those eligible groups,” HyVee Spokesperson Christina Gayman said.



The Johnson and Johnson is different.

You can get that booster two months after your Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as long as you are 18 and older. No other requirements.

“My husband and I are both over 65, we’re 70 and we’ve got a few medical issues,” Oropeza said. “To be on the safe side, is why we did it.”

Because the CDC now allows for “mix and match” vaccinations, you can choose which booster shot you’d prefer.

“So, if you decide to get J&J the second, as your booster, but you didn’t receive it previously, you just need to be 18 and older,” Gayman said.

The Johnson County, Kansas and Jackson County, Missouri health departments will both start administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters starting Monday.

The Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas Health Department will have Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters on hand Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the Kansas City Health Department told FOX4, “We are reviewing the revised Missouri Standing Orders at this time. We will make the applicable operational changes, which will include Moderna booster doses, on Monday.”

You can book an appointment to get the shot right now at any local pharmacy.

Susan Hodges chose HyVee and she encourages you to do the same.

“I’m getting my booster,” Hodges said. “It’s my time. I’ve been real blessed so far and i have family, and grandkids and great grandkids and I’m not trying to get ill or make anybody else ill.

If you’re also looking to get the flu shot while you’re here, Hy-Vee said just request and you can get it at the same time.

How Missourians can get a free COVID-19 vaccine:

Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov, where you can search for availability by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer, Moderna, J&J).

Call the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-800-232-0233 (or TTY 1-888-720-7489). Help is available in multiple languages.

Locate local vaccination events in Missouri at MOStopsCovid.com.

Seniors and homebound adults can make arrangements using information at MOStopsCovid.com/seniors Missouri DHSS COVID-19 Public Hotline 1-877-435-8411 Mon.-Fri., 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

