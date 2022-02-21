WICHITA, Kan. — The cost of driving in Kansas has gone up relatively quickly in the past month. The average price for regular unleaded ranges from $3.25 in Wichita to $3.24 in Topeka to $3.13 in Kansas City. But some places in each town are posting higher prices, such as $3.29 in Wichita.

Average gas prices

Wichita Topeka Kansas City, Kan. Kansas Current Avg. $3.252 $3.247 $3.137 $3.208 Week ago $3.146 $3.172 $3.170 $3.167 Month ago $3.055 $2.996 $3.064 $3.056 Year ago $2.386 $2.455 $2.458 $2.426 Highest $3.908 in May ’13 $3.976 in July ’08 $4.140 in July ’08 $4.024 in July ’08 Source: AAA

The prices Kansans are paying this February are about 60-90 cents more than a year ago. And experts say it does not appear there will be relief anytime soon.

Reason 1

A spokesperson for AAA Kansas blames a lot of the rise in prices on the geopolitical situation with Russia and Ukraine.

“Russia is obviously a pretty good-sized producer of oil. They’re part of OPEC+,” Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesperson, said. “If there were to be sanctions put on Russia, they could pull supply out of the crude oil market globally, which obviously, with less supply and growing demand, that’s going to drive prices up.”

“We’ll hope for a peaceful resolution of that situation, not a war situation,” he said. “We’ll watch that, and hopefully, we won’t see that drastically impact prices on the way up again.”

Steward said crude oil prices make up 50-60% of the price at the pump. AAA says crude oil prices are more than $90 a barrel, compared to $60-$65 a barrel in the fall.

Reason 2

Other nations could also impact Kansas gas prices. Steward said OPEC nations may have seen profits fall when demand fell during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Perhaps they’re looking to make some of that money back at this point, and it’s in their hands as to what they decide to do with prices and how much they produce,” he said.

“Right now, we’re definitely on the high side and don’t see really any strong indicators that prices are going to go down anytime soon,” Steward said.

Reason 3

Another factor on prices at the pump will be demand during the summer when more people typically take vacations and road trips.

“Last year was obviously very high demand in terms of summer vacations,” Steward said. “Coming out of the COVID pandemic, a lot of people wanted to get out on the roads, and we haven’t really seen much of a downturn on that yet, but if we were to get to the upper $3 a gallon or $4 a gallon, that could temper people’s plans for taking road trips.”

He said people might decide to cancel trips if gas prices are too high, or they may still travel but cut costs by choosing cheaper places to stay or cheaper activities.

Will Kansas hit $4?

Steward is not sure if these factors will push Kansas prices over the $4 mark.

“Certainly, parts of the country for sure will be well over that. Parts of the country already are — California, namely. But here in the middle of the country, we’re at $3.20 a gallon right now, so it would take quite a bit of increase to hit $4 a gallon.”

Kansas generally has some of the lowest prices in the country. Currently, Kansas is the fifth cheapest in the nation.

Steward said there are things drivers can do to save a little bit of money at the gas pump:

Shop around for prices on gas (he recommends the AAA app

Explore discounts through gas retailers and grocery stores

Make sure your car is tuned up, has clean air filters and tires are properly aired up

“Nobody here likes to see the prices that we’re seeing at the pump. We’d prefer to be where we were a year ago,” he said. “Reality is what it is, so we just have to budget a little bit extra for gas these days.”