WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Sim’s Park was invaded by a herd of hungry goats Tuesday.

The goats will be there working for two weeks to clear brush and poison ivy. The City of Wichita says the goats are more eco-friendly and can remove brush not easily reached by machinery in the sandy area.

The goats arrived in a trailer, hungry and ready to eat Tuesday afternoon.

Restoration Grazing LLC goats arrive by trailer (KSN Photo)

“This is the most people I’ve had for a goat unload. Most of the time, I’m in a random backyard in town or out on a property in the middle of nowhere,” said Rex Rutledge with Restoration Grazing LLC.

Restoration Grazing LLC sign (KSN Photo)

It’s a four-legged option known as “skilled foragers.”

“And hopefully, some people will learn a little bit about the ecology and the goats and the plants, their grazing and the effects they have on the land. Because I think it’s important for people to know as part of the world we evolved with, with animals grazing and to me, it’s just a shame that we only go towards our sharp blades and chemicals now, and I think that this could be a lifesaver for a lot of people,” said Rutledge.

Really, it’s like an all-you-can-eat situation for the goats.

“Our crews have a lot of work to do. So this is just one less thing that they have to maintain. And again, like I said, these goats can get to places that are regular machines can’t, so it’s a lot easier for them than like to get a machine clear all those things out. It’s also very eco-friendly. Not as many emissions from a goat as from a machine and kinds of emissions and kinds of emissions,” said Megan Lovely, a spokesperson for the City of Wichita.

Restoration Grazing LLC goats grazing in Sim’s Park (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

The goal is for the goats to clear a five-acre area in the next two to three weeks.

“Come down and check on them and make sure that they’re all here. Nothing’s gone crazy, and then see if they’ve got any food left. If not, then you move them on to the next patch,” said Rutledge.

Restoration Grazing LLC goats grazing in Sim’s Park (Courtesy: City of Wichita and KSN’s Jason Lamb)

A total of 130 goats will be grazing in that area around the Arkansas River and Sim Park. The City is paying Restoration Grazing a reported $5,000.