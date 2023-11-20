Kansas City International Airport’s remaining former terminals will live on borrowed time a little longer.

A change in the bidding process for the terminals’ demolition will push the work into the new year.

Earlier this year, Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate LLC issued a request for proposals for firms interested in demolishing KCI’s former Terminals B and C.

The teardowns were not included in the Maryland-based developer’s original $1.36 billion design-build contract for the $1.5 billion terminal project but could have been added by way of an amendment with the city’s Aviation Department.

However, around the spring, the city changed course. The Aviation Department in late September issued a new public invitation to bid for the terminal demolitions, with a Nov. 7 due date for submissions. A recommendation or award has not yet been made public.

Several factors, including Edgemoor’s cost proposal, contributed to the decision not to request a contract amendment for the teardowns, aviation spokesman Joe McBride said in an email statement, though officials did not provide further details on the proposal or elaborate on other factors.

Now, depending on the timing of an award, the work will not begin until April and is expected to take approximately six months, McBride said. Specifics will be determined as part of the bidding process.

