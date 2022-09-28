KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hurricane Ian may hit us in the grocery store, where it will hurt everyone.

One of the largest reasons behind a predicted hike on food could end up being related to a possible shortage of fertilizer.

Half of the country’s fertilizer supply is mined and manufactured in West Central Florida, right where Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall.

If the storm damages the phosphate manufacturing plants where they make fertilizer, experts say it will impact the nation’s food supply. That impact will in turn affect farmers if they can’t get fertilizer for crops.

Farmers are already facing drought conditions that impact crop and yield. It is also creating shortages for certain types of produce.

We’re already paying more this year for everything from eggs to cereal and meat, according to the Consumer Price Index.

The prices of fruits and vegetables is up 8% overall from last year. Experts predict prices could climb even higher if the fertilizer industry is impacted by Hurricane Ian.

