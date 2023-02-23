JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Some people living in the metro may be in for a shock the next time they reach for the tap.

WaterOne provides water for Johnson County.

The company said it’s getting reports that the tap water may smell or taste slightly different right now.

WaterOne says it’s a common issue that happens during the early part of the year.

It’s partly due to the changing weather conditions. WaterOne said rain, temperature, river water levels, and even runoff can change the water in the Missouri River. The river is where Johnson County gets its drinking water.

The water department said this process happened earlier than normal this year because it’s been warmer.

WaterOne says it already made adjustments to its treatment process and the water is safe.