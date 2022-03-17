KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the weather is nice in the spring, it’s easy to fight for another hour of sunlight in the evening. That’s what the U.S. Senate is promising with the bill it passed this week that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent if it’s signed into law.

It would get complicated in the mornings when we’d be going to work and school in the dark for much of the winter because some of the latest sunrises would be after 8:30 a.m.

But, the extra hour at the end of the day feels great and is worth the morning pain for people like Darrian Davis who co-founded the Kansas City Urban Farm Co-op.

“I never really got it,” said Davis, talking about changing the clocks twice a year. “If we need to get up when the sun comes up, then that’s what we’re going to do.”

Co-op Manager Nicholette Paige said moving the clocks only really impacts how they feel when they’re on the farm.

“With this daylight saving, where we spring forward and we lose that hour, that means we lose an hour of sleep, and that’s really the main issue is our ability to have the energy to be out here,” said Paige.

That’s why they’d prefer the proposed plan in the Senate to be successful, keeping Daylight Saving Time and keeping the clocks where they are right now. No jumping ahead or falling behind means more consistency in their sleep patterns.

The extra hour would also give them the ability to work well into the evenings, around 9-5 job and family obligations that are more tied to the time and less to the movement of the sun.

“In the peak of the summertime, when it doesn’t get dark until 9:30, it just feels like two days instead of one,” said Davis.

Medical professionals generally agree that having to move the clocks twice a year has negative impacts on our bodies, but they disagree with where we should keep the clocks.

Some say Daylight Saving Time’s extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day year-round helps our mood. Other doctors contend that American Standard time syncs with our bodies better.