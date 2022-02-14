LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Some people in the Kansas City area received an outdated AMBER Alert warning several times Monday morning.

The messages that popped up on cell phones alerted people about a Lee’s Summit AMBER Alert that ended a day earlier.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Monday’s issue wasn’t on its end. Troopers confirmed they canceled the alert shortly after the two children were found Sunday afternoon

A spokesperson with the Missouri Highway Patrol said that if you are getting the alert after it’s been canceled, it may be an issue with your cell phone provider.

It may also be an issue with the cell phone itself. Check to see if there’s an update available that you need to install.

